Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy holding naming contest for FLOATmingos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is holding a naming contest for its FLOATmingo paddle boats.

“Our partnership with the Buffalo Maritime Center and Hoyt Lake Rowboats has been creative and inspirational, as together we provide the Conservancy’s signature FLOmingo as a boating option for community enjoyment this summer,” said Stephanie Crockatt, executive director of the Conservancy. “The FLOmingo became the unofficial mascot of the Conservancy after we set a Guinness World Record in 2018 while celebrating 150 years of Olmsted in Buffalo. We now like to surprise Buffalo in fun and exciting ways as a summer tradition, in honor of this record.”

The FLOATmingos are available for rent through Hoyt Lake Rowboats every day from Noon to 8 p.m. The cost is $15 for half an hour.

To rent a rowboat for the same amount of time, the cost is $10.

The naming contest, which began Wednesday, runs through July 13. The winning names will be announced on social media and in email on July 16.

The winners will get gift certificates to The Terrace at Delaware Park and a free FLOATmingo ride.

To submit names, visit this site.

“Boating in Hoyt Lake is a time-honored tradition,” said Joe Koessler, president of the Buffalo Maritime Center Board of Trustees. “Our partnership with the Conservancy aligns with the Maritime Center’s mission of promoting knowledge and appreciation of our community’s maritime heritage, and that now includes our fancy flock of FLOATmingo paddle boats. We hope everyone in the community comes to Hoyt Lake to experience beautiful water views of Olmsted’s Delaware Park.”

