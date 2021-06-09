Buffalo on track for record number of homicides

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo is on pace for a record number of homicides this year, as violence continues to grow in the Queen City.

So far this year, there have been 39 homicides in Buffalo and 122 shootings that were not deadly.

Buffalo is on pace to match 1994, when gang turf wars led to a record number of 92 murders.

But this time around, Sheriff Tim Howard suspects bail reform has something to do with it, saying he has no control over the release of criminals from jail.

Meanwhile, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is encouraging people to use the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line to try to put an end to the violence.

That number is (716) 847-2255.

MORE | New billboards show how people can be anonymously rewarded for information on gun violence