BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Memorial Day Weekend is kicking off with the opening of several Buffalo splash pads.

Friday at 2 p.m., the following will open to the public:

Ralph Wilson Park – foot of Porter Ave.

Allison Park – Reese St., adjacent to Asarese Matters Center

Masten Park – Best St., adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

MLK Jr. Park Basin – Best St. and Fillmore Ave.

Lanigan Park – South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.

Lincoln Park – foot of Quincy St.

Cazenovia Park – behind the park casino

Houghton Park – foot of Spahn St.

Schiller Park – Sprenger St. side of park

Roosevelt Park – foot of Roosevelt Ave.

The City of Buffalo says another splash pad at the Kensington Pool will open once construction is complete.

Through the end of the school year in late June, the splash pads will be open daily from 2 to 7 p.m. Once the Buffalo Public Schools year has ended, that opening time will switch to 11 a.m.

The 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. schedule will be in place through Labor Day.