Buffalo PAL receives $1,000 from Chautauqua Women’s Club

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Police Athletic League received a big gift this morning at Buffalo City Hall.

The Chautauqua Women’s Club presented leaders with a check for a $1,000.

Mayor Byron Brown was given the money as an honorarium after recently speaking for the women’s club.

The mayor and the women with the club decided the Buffalo PAL could use the money. They decided to gift it to them.

Leaders with the Chautauqua Women’s Club say PAL’s values are similar to their own.

The mayor said the Buffalo Police Athletic League has had a productive summer and it’s fitting they receive this money.