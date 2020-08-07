Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization wants students to learn remotely and to delay school year for teachers and parents to get training

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–An organization in Buffalo is calling for the school year to start later than usual.

The Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization is pushing the state to allow that.

They want to school to start later so that teachers and parents have time to get organized and get the proper training.

The Buffalo Public Schools District’s reopening plan is already asking the state to delay the start of the school year.

The school year is set to start on September 8th.

Both the school district and the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization are asking that it gets delayed.

They say this is not about not opening schools at all, they want to make sure when it does reopen, it’ll be safer for everyone.

The organization is also calling for a robust testing program, contact tracers and or a vaccine. The organization says if those needs aren’t met, school should remain virtual for most students.

The organization says from now till the start of the school year they will continue working with the district on reopening schools to make sure they come up with the best plan for students.