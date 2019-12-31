Buffalo parking options for New Year’s Eve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo will be packed with people partying tonight as we celebrate the start of a new decade.

If you’re looking for a place to park, this should help you out:

Fernbach Ramp – 200 Pearl St. (Free)

Turner Ramp – 1 Perkins Dr. (Free)

Adam Ramp – 343 Washington St. ($5)

Mohawk Ramp – 477 Washington St. ($5)

Augspurger Ramp – 362 Pearl St. ($7)

One Seneca Ramp – One Seneca Center ($8)

Be aware sections of Washington Street, Genesee Street, and Main Street will be CLOSED.

Ride sharing is set up on Pearl Street between Huron and Chippewa for UBER and LYFT drop off and pick up.

If you are riding with LYFT use the code “BUFFALONYE19” to receive $10.00 off two rides.

Another option for the night is to take public transit.