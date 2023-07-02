BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A City of Buffalo Parks Department dump truck crashed into several parked cars and a residence Sunday while traveling on Niagara Street, city officials announced.

Officials say the incident happened just after 10:20 a.m. when the dump truck was traveling southbound on Niagara Street near the intersection with Austin Street.

The truck, which appeared to have a trailer carrying a lawn mower attached to it, left the roadway and crashed into several parked cars, a street light and eventually the residence, causing “possible structural damage” to the home, according to officials. The cars that were struck appeared to be in a parking lot belonging to a used car dealership.

The driver of the dump truck was transported by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.