BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After City of Buffalo outdoor pools were unable to open last summer due to a lifeguard shortage, the city is once again seeking lifeguard help and is holding training sessions to do.

Andy Rabb, Buffalo Deputy Parks Commissioner, joined Wake Up on Friday to talk about the efforts, including information about the training sessions that allow people to get their lifeguard certifications.

“We’re not at our number,” Rabb said. “We are still looking for about 40 more lifeguards in order to fully operate our summer pools program.”

More information about the upcoming March training sessions can be seen below or by clicking here.