Buffalo pastor living among the homeless for a week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo pastor is continuing a mission he has been on for the past 20 years.

Pastor Eric Johns is living among the homeless for the week, eating in soup kitchens and sleeping outside.

Pastor Johns says he’s learned a lot from this experience over the past two decades.

He says he’s noticed over the years that more women and children are eating in the soup kitchens than normal.

He also said this is an experience that his sons want to take over eventually.

