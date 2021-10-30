Buffalo PBA accuses Walton campaign of sharing officers’ addresses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Benevolent Association (PBA) has accused the campaign of mayoral candidate India Walton of sharing the home addresses of city police officers.

On Saturday morning, the PBA released a statement on Facebook.

“We demand that the Walton campaign immediately disclose their source of city employee home addresses, which has jeopardized the safety of Buffalo Police Officers by releasing their home addresses. For a campaign that purports to be transparent and a candidate that has called herself “an open book”, India Walton and her campaign have lowered themselves to a level of intimidation and reckless disregard for individuals’ personal safety that is beyond contempt. The Walton campaign owes Buffalo voters an explanation now.” Buffalo Police Benevolent Association

Walton has responded to this accusation, saying “I have not released any home addresses. I don’t know what they are talking about.”

Her campaign’s Director of Communications also released a statement, denying that anyone’s information was released:

“We didn’t release anyone’s information anywhere, let alone endanger anyone. We simply mailed letters directly to public employees whose addresses are publicly available, and promised them that India Walton would not fire them or force them to do her campaign work. We stand by that letter and those promises, and look forward to working with police, firefighters, nurses, and the rest of the Buffalo’s public workers to ensure the safe, healthy city our communities need and deserve.” Director of Communications for India Walton’s campaign

Earlier this month, the PBA endorsed current Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, as he seeks to win an unprecedented fifth term via a write-in campaign.

Walton, Brown and another write-in candidate, Benjamin Carlisle, recently participated in a debate at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 2.