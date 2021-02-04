Buffalo PBA: Three times as many shooting victims last month compared to January 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is looking to bring attention to the rise in shooting victims this past month, compared to January 2020.

“From January 2020 to January 2021, there was a three-fold increase in shooting victims and a 30 percent increase in homicides,” said Buffalo PBA President John Evans. “While our city leaders have been talking a lot about how to improve community policing, we think they also should be talking about how to make the city safer given these alarming increases in violent crime.”

According to the PBA, there were 11 shooting victims and seven homicides in January 2020. That number was up last month, with 33 shooting victims and 10 homicides.

Evans says “poor public policy decisions” have made streets “less safe.”

“As a result, there is no fear of the legal consequences by those who are committing these violent crimes,” he says.