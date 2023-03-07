BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday evening at Seneca One, the Buffalo Peacemakers will be holding a fundraiser.
Pastor James Giles, the executive director of the Buffalo Peacemakers, joined us on Wake Up! Tuesday morning to discuss this. Hear more about what the Buffalo Peacemakers do in the video above.
Latest Posts
- Brian Laundrie’s mother explains ‘burn after reading’ letter sought in Gabby Petito lawsuit
- Americans kidnapped in Mexico were traveling for medical procedure: reports
- Buffalo Peacemakers to hold fundraiser at Seneca One
- ‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams: Outrage mostly from white people
- Austin makes unannounced trip to Iraq to ‘reaffirm’ partnership
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.