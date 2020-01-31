Buffalo Peacemakers vow to carry on after project falls victim to arson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders from the Buffalo Peacemakers are vowing to carry on after a home that was set to be turned into a community center was set on fire earlier this week.

They gathered with local leaders Friday morning as a show of unity in front of the site where flames lit up the night sky Tuesday night.

Habitat for Humanity was rehabbing the former drug house into a community center that was set to open this summer.

Investigators say the fire caused $80,000 in damage to the structure and $75,000 in damage to a home next door.

The Peacemakers say they will not let this discourage them from their mission.

“We are here for everybody,” Rev. James Giles, coordinator for the Buffalo Peacemakers, said.

Investigators ruled the fire an arson, saying it was started by an incendiary device.