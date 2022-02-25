BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some students of McKinley High School will be coming back for in-person learning on Monday.

Earlier this month, a student was stabbed multiple times and a security officer was shot.

Since the attack, students have been engaged in remote learning. Then, winter break began this week.

When Monday comes, the Buffalo Peacemakers will be present, helping students as they return to class. Seniors will be there on Monday, followed by juniors on Tuesday and sophomores and freshmen on Wednesday.

Peacemakers Coordinator Pastor James Giles says “Our plan is to go alongside of current school administration…and just be another avenue, another tool for them to kind of help manage some of the difficult and challenging students.”