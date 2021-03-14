Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus take home GRAMMY for ‘Best Choral Performance’

(WIVB) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus have won a GRAMMY Award in the category Best Choral Performance.
The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, UCLA Chamber Singers, and composer Richard Danielpour, under the direction of Maestro JoAnn Falletta have taken home the Grammy for their choral performance.
The piece that won them the award was “Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua!”
