BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and music director JoAnn Falletta were nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award in the Best Orchestral Performance category.

The nomination is for the orchestra’s album featuring their performance of two works by composer Alexander Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy and Symphony No. 2.

The BPO has received multiple Grammy nominations and awards in the past, according to a release, with the orchestra’s most recent win coming in 2021.

“I am very proud of the achievement of our fantastic BPO musicians in winning this GRAMMY nomination,” Falletta said in a release. “Their technical excellence, musical artistry, and exuberant personality are on full display in this dramatic repertoire. We wish to express our thanks to our superb engineer and producer, Bernd Gottinger.”

The 2024 Grammy Awards will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on Feb. 4, but the majority of categories, including Best Orchestral Performance, will be awarded during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony which is streamed earlier in the day.