Buffalo photographer admits to producing child porn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo photographer, Delshawn Trueheart pleaded guilty before a judge Wednesday to producing child porn.

Last March, investigators found an SD card in Trueheart’s home, which contained a video of the victim naked in his East Delavan Avenue photography studio.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says the victim reported Trueheart to Buffalo Police, stating he had a sexual relationship with her while she was between the ages of 15 and 17.

He faces 15 years in prison and a $250,000 at his sentencing, which is scheduled for June 8, 2020, at 3 p.m.