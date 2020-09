BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A photographer, who produced child pornography, is heading to prison.

A federal judge handed down a 20 year sentence to Delshawn Trueheart.

He pleaded guilty back in February.

Prosecutors say a search of his East Delavan Avenue studio led to the discovery of a memory card with a video of a naked, underage person and more inappropriate videos of minors.

They say Trueheart recorded the videos. He could’ve been sentenced to up to 45 years in federal prison.