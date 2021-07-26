Buffalo Planning Board to discuss proposed North Buffalo Chick-fil-A

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday evening, the City of Buffalo Planning Board is holding a meeting to discuss the proposed Chick-fil-A on Hinman Avenue.

The proposal has been met with some resistance and concern about the traffic it would bring to a partially residential area.

According to paperwork submitted by the property owner’s attorney, the property owner has worked to make the plans consistent with the local ordinances and the character of the surrounding neighborhood.

The proposal also had to include plans to promote walking, biking, ride sharing, and public transport instead of just single vehicle use.

Tonight’s meeting could bring a Chick-fil-A in North Buffalo closer to reality.