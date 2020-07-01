Buffalo playgrounds to open July 10; Mayor announces changes to parking regulations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Playgrounds in the City of Buffalo will reopen on July 10.

Mayor Byron Brown announced that the 60+ playgrounds and fitness stations in the city will be back open next week.

Although playgrounds are cleaned weekly, play equipment is not sterilized. Health safety reminders will be posted at all locations.

All basketball courts and outdoor hockey courts are closed until further notice, but tennis courts are open at 50 percent capacity.

Mayor Brown also made announcements about parking on Wednesday.

The suspension of the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. alternate side parking regulations will continue through September.

Also, all on-street parking meters that were suspended in mid-March are back in effect.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.