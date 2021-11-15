Buffalo Police: 12-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle at Albany and Hampshire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a 12-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s west side Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at Albany Street and Hampshire Street.

Initially, after the crash occurred, the child was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital with injuries that “appear serious in nature”, police say. He later died at the hospital, police announced Tuesday morning.

The Buffalo Police accident investigation unit is looking into the crash.