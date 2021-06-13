Buffalo Police: 29-year-old shot while sitting in car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that happened on the first block of Sidney Street.

Police say a 29-year-old Buffalo man was shot inside a vehicle around 10:15 p.m.

He was transported to ECMC where officials say he was treated and later released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.