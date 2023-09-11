BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have connected a city resident with a series of crimes over the summer.

On Friday, Juan Ortiz-Morales, 32, was taken into custody in relation to cases of theft, burglary and robbery. Police say his most recent alleged crime took place just the day before.

The events leading to Ortiz-Morales’ arrest took place over three different months:

July 1

Police say Ortiz-Morales entered a store on the 400 block of Grant Street, intending to steal from it. Within 30 minutes, they say he entered three times.

The first time, Ortiz-Morales allegedly tried to take items, but wasn’t successful and fled. Approximately ten minutes after this, they say he entered with an unknown object in his hand and threatened employees, chasing them around the store. This is when police say he took the items he originally intended to steal before fleeing.

Following this, police say a store employee locked the door to keep Ortiz-Morales from coming back, but he subsequently threw a cement block at it, breaking it.

When Ortiz-Morales came back a third time, according to police, he allegedly confronted an employee at the back entrance. This employee then ran into the street and was hit by an oncoming car, police said. The employee was treated for multiple injuries at ECMC.

Elmwood Avenue

Just over a month after the Grant Street store incident, police say Ortiz-Morales burglarized someone’s home on the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue. It is not clear what was stolen, but a grand larceny charge resulted from this incident.

More alleged thefts

Additionally, Ortiz-Morales has been accused from stealing from a commercial business on the 400 block of Grant Street on three separate occasions. Police identified them as cases of petit larceny.

The incidents took place July 9, August 4 and September 7, police said.

As the result of all of these incidents, Ortiz-Morales is now facing charges of petit larceny, grand larceny, robbery, burglary, criminal mischief, menacing and assault. He was located within hours of police attempting to locate him.