Buffalo Police and ‘Blankets for Buffalo’ team up to keep residents warm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Members of the Buffalo Police Department did their part to help more people in the city stay warm.

The police teamed up with “Blankets for Buffalo” to give blankets and other winter clothing to Code Blue shelters and homeless facilities.

They packed trucks that left C District headquarters full of supplies.

“Buffalo Police Department has a history of doing community outreach, and raising community funds, raising community.. drives and everything for people who are in need and we want to make sure to do that to try and help out our citizens, one more way especially in a time period when everyone’s struggling through a pandemic.” Lt. Tommy Champion, Buffalo Police Department

Police and the Buffalo Peacemakers provided enough clothing to keep 1,000 people warm during cold nights like this.