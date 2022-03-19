BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Queen City’s Police and Fire Departments played hockey Friday night.

The second annual Blue Line for Buffalo event raised money for the Buffalo PD’s K9 unit.

The teams faced off Friday night at Harborcenter. In addition to the hockey game, visitors could help police buy K9 protective equipment.

It’s all to honor a K9 soldier named Hydro, who died in the line of duty back in November.

City Creatures Animal Hospital helped organize this game.

They provide medical care for BPD’s K9 unit at no cost.