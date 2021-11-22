Buffalo Police announce the passing of 8-year-old K9 Hydro

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K9 police dogs.

The department announced the passing of Hydro, an 8-year-old K9 that’s been on the force since March 2017. Hydro was partnered with Police officer James Duffy in 2017 until Duffy’s retirement in 2018.

Since 2018, Hydro has been assigned with Officer Mikac.

