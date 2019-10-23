Buffalo police arrest 3 after reports of reckless ATV drivers

One of the impounded ATVs, courtesy of Buffalo police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police arrested three people after they say they were recklessly driving ATVs.

Tuesday around 4 p.m., police received two separate calls about people on ATVs.

According to officers, the ATV riders were causing damage to the property of The Valley Center on Leddy St. and The Red Jacket Riverfront Natural Habitat Park area.

Buffalo residents Mariangely Fernandez, 29, Kevin Calderon Rivera, 21, and Carlos Henandez Rivera, 18, were subsequently charged with criminal mischief and trespassing.