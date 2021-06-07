Buffalo Police arrest suspect in Allen Burger Venture shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they’ve arrested 27-year-old Tysheim Evans of Buffalo in connection to the shooting outside Allen Burger Venture on Sunday.

Evans is charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

BPD announce the arrest of the suspect from the ABV shooting yesterday. Tysheim Evans, 27 years old from Buffalo is charged with Felony criminal possession of a weapon and felony reckless endangerment. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) June 7, 2021

According to Buffalo Police, the men, ages 33 and 41, were shot near Allen Burger Venture around 3 p.m. Sunday. The victims were outside the restaurant when this happened. One of the victims is a current employee at ABV.

They were taken to Erie County Medical Center and are expected to be OK.