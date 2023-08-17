BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

23-year-old Juan Reyes was last seen in the area of Prospect Avenue in Buffalo around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. He is Hispanic, approximately 5’10”, 180 pounds with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.