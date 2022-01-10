Buffalo police asking for help locating 74-year-old with dementia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

Ana Rodriguez, 74, was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of the South Park Avenue Family Dollar, near Tifft Street. Rodriguez suffers from dementia and was last seen in a long green jacket and possibly a tan hat. She also goes by the nickname “Chiquita.”

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.