BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.
Ana Rodriguez, 74, was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of the South Park Avenue Family Dollar, near Tifft Street. Rodriguez suffers from dementia and was last seen in a long green jacket and possibly a tan hat. She also goes by the nickname “Chiquita.”
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
New on WIVB.com
- Newest winners of 43North startup competition move into office space in Seneca One
- Buffalo police asking for help locating 74-year-old with dementia
- NY Senate passes series of election reform bills
- Bars and restaurants in WNY prepare for Saturday’s Bills playoff game
- Reports: Bears request to interview Bills DC Leslie Frazier for head coaching vacancy