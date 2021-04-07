Missing 10-year-old Buffalo girl found safe

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UPDATE: Buffalo Police say they have found missing 10-year-old Nina Baker safe.

The Buffalo Police thanked the public for their assistance.

Thank you for the public’s help. Nina Baker has been located safe. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) April 7, 2021 Buffalo Police

ORIGINAL:

Buffalo Police are looking for a missing 10-year-old Buffalo girl that has run away.

The department’s asking for the public’s help in locating Nina Baker who ran away from Humber Avenue.

Buffalo Police describe her as a black female with brown eyes and hair. She stands at 4’3″ tall and weighs 79 pounds.

Anyone with information as to Nina Baker’s location are asked to call 911.

The BPD is looking for the public's help in locating a missing 10 year old who ran away from Humber Avenue. Missing is Nina Baker, a black female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 4'3" tall and 79 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911. pic.twitter.com/hR2gnIAKud — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) April 7, 2021 Buffalo Police Department