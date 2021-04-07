Missing 10-year-old Buffalo girl found safe

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UPDATE: Buffalo Police say they have found missing 10-year-old Nina Baker safe.
The Buffalo Police thanked the public for their assistance.
ORIGINAL:
Buffalo Police are looking for a missing 10-year-old Buffalo girl that has run away.
The department’s asking for the public’s help in locating Nina Baker who ran away from Humber Avenue.
Buffalo Police describe her as a black female with brown eyes and hair. She stands at 4’3″ tall and weighs 79 pounds.
Anyone with information as to Nina Baker’s location are asked to call 911.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.