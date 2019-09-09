Breaking News
Body seen laying in street as police investigate tractor trailer incident at Sycamore and Lathrop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday morning, Buffalo police responded to an incident involving a tractor trailer and a person.

The scene is at Lathrop and Sycamore streets. A body was seen laying in the street.

Sycamore is blocked at Lathrop.

