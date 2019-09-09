Body seen laying in street as police investigate tractor trailer incident at Sycamore and Lathrop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- What started out as a minor fender bender in North Buffalo has turned into what prosecutors now say is a hate crime, after a Lockport man pulled out a gun and said racial slurs toward a woman.

"It stops here, you have to know that you can not treat human beings any way that you want to," said Jeanneie Muhammad, who knows first hand what being a victim in a hate crime is like.