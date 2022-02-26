BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to learn how to ice skate, Buffalo Police officers and the Police Athletic League are hitting the ice in a new learn-to-skate program and they’re hoping you’ll join.

The skating lessons are happening at Hennepin Community Center. This is a partnership between the PAL, the Sabres Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield. The organizations will be providing free skating lessons every Saturday through April 2. These lessons are held on new synthetic ice that was installed last fall.

“It’s definitely something big for the community and the City of Buffalo to have this here with easy access for people,” said Joe Scarsella, the executive director of the Assist Foundation. “Families can come out and use it during the week as well. Its definitely going to make an impact and give these kids an opportunity to do something they might not have had a chance to do.”

Pre-registration is required, so to secure your spot, click here.