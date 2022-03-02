BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police believe the early morning shooting of a city resident on Bailey Avenue was targeted.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was struck in the leg just before 2 a.m. It happened on the street’s 1900 block.

Later in the morning, city officials provided an update, saying he was in stable condition at ECMC.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.