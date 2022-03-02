BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police believe the early morning shooting of a city resident on Bailey Avenue was targeted.
The victim, a 40-year-old man, was struck in the leg just before 2 a.m. It happened on the street’s 1900 block.
Later in the morning, city officials provided an update, saying he was in stable condition at ECMC.
Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Latest Posts
- Catholic Health cuts jobs in IT, corporate services
- 2 cats found dead, 11 abandoned in extreme weather conditions in Berkshire County
- Nissan, Infiniti tease electric vehicles; due in 2025
- Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight at Buffalo airport, police say
- Buffalo Common Council approves Gramaglia to be next BPD Commissioner
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.