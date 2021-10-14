Buffalo police block off part of Crestwood as investigation continues

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, Buffalo police were seen investigating on Crestwood Avenue.

Shortly before 9 a.m., police were seen kicking in the door of one of the homes on the street.

A News 4 photographer is at the scene. We’ll have more information as soon as it’s available.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now