BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, Buffalo police were seen investigating on Crestwood Avenue.
Shortly before 9 a.m., police were seen kicking in the door of one of the homes on the street.
A News 4 photographer is at the scene. We’ll have more information as soon as it’s available.
- Buffalo police block off part of Crestwood as investigation continues
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.