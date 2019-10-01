Buffalo police charge man with impersonating officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, Buffalo police charged a man with impersonating a police officer.

Around 8:45 a.m., in the area of Bryant St. and Oakland Pl., police say Buffalo resident Ernest Patterson, 41, had red and blue lights and an emergency siren activated as he passed an officer.

Police pulled him over, and at that point, they say he started cutting wires on the vehicle to disconnect the lights and siren.

Along with this, police say Patterson had several items that falsely identified him as a federal agent.

Patterson was charged with criminal impersonation, concealing/altering/destroying physical evidence and a traffic violation.