Buffalo Police calling for more diversity, developmental reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood said the Police Department is calling for more diversity and developmental reform within the force.

He made the announcement during a Police Oversight Committee meeting Thursday morning, which was held virtually.

Lockwood said it’s clear the department still has more to do in order to overcome barriers. He said their intent has always been to protect and serve.

The committee went on to ask Lockwood questions about the history and purpose of the Emergency Response Team and its standard practices.

The meeting was streamed on the Buffalo Common Council Facebook page.

It came after police reforms went into effect across the city on Wednesday.