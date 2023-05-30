BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is experiencing a network outage that is affecting their non-emergency phone lines as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, they announced in a tweet.

BPD says the outage is affecting the non-emergency phone lines in all five districts, but that 911 and police response are not impacted.

For non-emergency needs, residents are asked to call 716-853-2222, and 911 in the event of an emergency.