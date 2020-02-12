Buffalo Police detail three stabbings in the Queen City on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police have provided News 4 with updates on three stabbings in the Queen City on Wednesday.

Police announce the arrest of two people in connection with a stabbing at 7 a.m. in the first block Andover Avenue including 22-year-old Nicholas Sheppard of Buffalo.

Officials say there was a dispute involving three people just after 7 a.m.

A 30-year-old Buffalo man is at ECMC receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Sheppard’s charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

A 21-year-old Buffalo man is facing charges for stabbing his friend during an argument just before 8:30 a.m. on Person Street.

Buffalo Police have charged Kane Ward with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The 23-year-old victim received treatment at ECMC and was released.

A family member stabbed a 30-year-old man during a dispute this afternoon just before 1:30 in the 900 block of Walden Avenue.

He’s receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries at ECMC.

Police say they are continuing to question family members at this time.