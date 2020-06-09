Buffalo police dispatcher suspended after controversial social media post

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A dispatcher with the Buffalo Police Department has been suspended without pay following a controversial post on social media.

Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood says Bob Marth made the post on his personal Facebook page, calling it “reprehensible.”

Marth’s posts have been taken down, but many people have shared photos of them with the News 4 newsroom.

The posts made inflammatory statements about protesters, referring to them as “animals.”

Marth’s posts also said officers should be allowed to “shoot to kill.”

An internal investigation is underway.