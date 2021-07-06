Buffalo police: Driver was shot in leg, crashed into house near Humboldt Parkway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are investigating after a driver crashed into a house after being shot in the leg Tuesday night.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Winslow Ave. near Fillmore Ave.

According to police, the driver was struck by gunfire before he hit a pole and crashed into a house on the street’s 300 block.

After the crash, the driver was taken to ECMC, where he’s in critical condition. Police identified him as a 25-year-old Buffalo man.

In his vehicle, police say they recovered an illegal handgun. It was not loaded.

Charges against the man are pending.

Anyone with information that could help police can text or call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.