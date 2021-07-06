Buffalo police: Driver was shot in leg, crashed into house near Humboldt Parkway

Buffalo

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are investigating after a driver crashed into a house after being shot in the leg Tuesday night.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Winslow Ave. near Fillmore Ave.

According to police, the driver was struck by gunfire before he hit a pole and crashed into a house on the street’s 300 block.

CRIME STOPPERS | Up to a $5,000 reward being offered for information on Bailey Avenue shooting

After the crash, the driver was taken to ECMC, where he’s in critical condition. Police identified him as a 25-year-old Buffalo man.

In his vehicle, police say they recovered an illegal handgun. It was not loaded.

Charges against the man are pending.

Anyone with information that could help police can text or call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now