BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a new agreement with the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, Buffalo police officers will no longer be subjected to random tests for marijuana.

This doesn’t mean testing for marijuana is done. In the new agreement, the Buffalo Police Department can still test people in suspicious or post-accident circumstances.

“The MRTA amended Section 201-D of the New York Labor Law to clarify that cannabis used in accordance with New York State law is a legal consumable product,” the New York State Department of Labor says. “As such, employers are prohibited from discriminating against employees based on the employee’s use of cannabis outside of the workplace, outside of work hours, and without use of the employer’s equipment or property.”

