Buffalo Police find 18-year-old girl dead inside vehicle overnight at MLK Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they found an 18-year-old girl dead in a vehicle at MLK Park overnight. According to police, they responded to a suspicious incident call at 2:30 a.m.

A short time later, officers located a suspect, an 18-year-old Buffalo boy, and he’s charged with second-degree murder.

Police tell News 4 the homicide appears to be domestic. Detectives are investigating where the incident occurred.

Officials say the Erie County medical examiners will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

