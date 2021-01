BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say during a raid executed at an address on Delian Court, BPD SWAT, Intelligence Unit, ATF, and FBI, authorities recovered a 40 caliber handgun along with multiple magazines and ammo.

According to officials, 36-year-old Tony Bates of Buffalo is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police tell News 4 it should be noted that Bates is currently out on bail for another arrest concerning multiple illegal guns from November of last year.