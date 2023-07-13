BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 18 migrants were house at the Dillon Public Safety Building by Buffalo Police and Fire on Thursday, according to a city spokesperson.

Officials say the group arrived in Buffalo by bus from New York City around 5 a.m., where they told officials that they paid their own bus fares to get to Buffalo. They told authorities they came to Buffalo looking for jobs.

The 18 people include three men, four women, seven girls and four boys. The children range in ages from 2-16.

The city is worked with partners in government and resettlement agencies to secure temporary housing.

This is not the first time migrants have arrived in Western New York. In June, a group of roughly 50 arrived in Cheektowaga from New York City. Less than a week later, 30 more arrived in Cheektowaga.

Migrants arrived in the area in June after Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that the county would not declare a State of Emergency over migrants being placed in the county, something several other surrounding counties, including Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Chautauqua counties did do.

In June, News 4 captured video of a bus will migrants being dropped off at an area hotel.