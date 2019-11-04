Buffalo police give tips for preventing auto theft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are urging people to take caution with their vehicles as the weather gets colder.

Members of the police department’s Neighborhood Engagement Team will begin giving out pamphlets with safety tips for preventing a car or its contents from being stolen.

“With the weather turning colder, now is the perfect time to remind people not to leave their cars running while they make a quick stop somewhere,” said Buffalo Police Captain Jeffrey Rinaldo. “The majority of auto thefts in the City of Buffalo are vehicles stolen when keys were left in the ignition or inside the vehicle.”

It’s not only unsafe to leave a vehicle running, but it’s against the law too. Buffalo police say that leaving an unattended vehicle running is a violation.

“It’s tempting to leave your auto running when you’re making a quick stop at a store or an ATM, but it only takes seconds to steal a car,” Captain Rinaldo said. “It’s not worth the risk, and it’s definitely not worth the fine or jail sentence, so please shut your car off, lock it, and take the keys.”

Some of the ways people are encouraged to protect their cars is by parking in well-lit areas, locking doors and closing windows, installing a car alarm and keeping valuables out of sight.

Police also say that it’s a good idea to hide your car keys while at home, “as many stolen vehicles are taken by friends and family.”