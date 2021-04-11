Buffalo Police impound several dirt bikes and ATVs illegally driving on Niagara Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police impounded several dirt bikes and ATVs Saturday night after complaints they were being driven down Niagara Street.

We’re told BPD officers were able to stop “numerous” drivers, impounding seven of the vehicles.

In May 2020, ATV enthusiasts caused a similar issue on Niagara Street, illegally driving up and down the road, making for a dangerous situation.

Related Content Genesee County man dead after ATV rollover in Oakfield Saturday night

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced a citywide crackdown on ATV and dirt bikes being driven illegally on city streets in late March.

The new citywide initiative encourages Buffalo residents to report the illegal activity and rewarding them up to $100 if the vehicles are successfully confiscated by police.

Officials say multiple city ordinance violations were issued to Saturday’s drivers of the dirt bikes and ATVs.