Buffalo Police investigate double shooting, potential third victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night, along with a potential third victim.

Officers got the call to West Ferry St. and Oxford Ave. around 10 p.m.

Detectives say two people were hit by gunfire. One of them has serious injuries. Paramedics took both people to ECMC.

Police are also investigating if a third person was shot in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.