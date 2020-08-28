Buffalo police investigating 2 Thursday night shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating two shootings that took place on Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot on the 100 block of Albert Ave. He was taken to ECMC, where he’s in critical condition.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., a 23-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle. Police are trying to figure out if this shooting happened on Goodyear Ave.

That victim is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.