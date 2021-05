BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are working to find out why a man drove a car into the water at Centennial Park, formerly LaSalle Park, Saturday evening.

The United States Coast guard along with Buffalo Police and Fire responded to the scene around 6 p.m. A police spokesperson tells News 4 the driver got himself out of the water and is okay.

We’re told Buffalo’s Underwater Recovery team got the car out.

Police are still investigating why this happened.